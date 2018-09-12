Coffee roasters catch fire in Fyshwick

ACT Fire & Rescue have responded to a fire at a coffee roasters on Whyalla Street

A TWO-storey building on Whyalla Street in Fyshwick was evacuated this morning (September 13) after a fire broke out in a coffee roasting oven. 

The fire, which started at about 8am, was contained to a roasting oven after a fire extinguisher was used on it.

Nobody was injured and no structural damage occurred to the property.

ACT Fire & Rescue are currently doing atmospheric monitoring to ensure the building is safe to return to. Parts of Whyalla Street are closed at this time.

