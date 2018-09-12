CONSTRUCTION will begin next week on the Stromlo Leisure Centre, a $36.6 million facility located at Stromlo Forest Park and intended to service more than 100,000 people in Weston Creek, Woden and the Molonglo Valley. […]
Coffee roasters catch fire in Fyshwick
The fire, which started at about 8am, was contained to a roasting oven after a fire extinguisher was used on it.
Nobody was injured and no structural damage occurred to the property.
ACT Fire & Rescue are currently doing atmospheric monitoring to ensure the building is safe to return to. Parts of Whyalla Street are closed at this time.
