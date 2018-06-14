Competitive chefs cook for a cause

PARTNERING with OzHarvest Canberra, 2018’s Apprentice Chef of the Year competition will see food judged and then delivered to many Canberra charities.

The new concept for this year’s Apprentice Cook Culinary Competition involves contestants receiving a “mystery box” of OzHarvest rescued food to prepare and cook.

Vice president of Canberra’s Australian Culinary Federation, Paul Butler says the culinary competition provides apprentices and culinary students the opportunity to showcase their skills and technical capabilities on a bulk scale and support a worthwhile charity at the same time.

“It’s a competition for a cause and it’s a win, win for everyone,” he says.