Found: Concerns after little Jasmine and Ava disappear

CONCERNS have been raised for Ainslie Primary School students Jasmine Lawson and Ava Sergent, who went missing today, May 30.

Jasmine is described as being Caucasian in appearance with shoulder length red hair. She was wearing a school uniform (light blue top and navy pants), a pink jacket and a rainbow back pack.

Ava is described as being Caucasian in appearance with long sandy hair. She was wearing her school uniform (light blue top and navy pants).

UPDATE, 5.15pm:

MISSING 8-year-old girls Jasmine Lawson and Ava Sergent have been found.

ACT police thank the community for their assistance.