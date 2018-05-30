CONCERNS have been raised for Ainslie Primary School students Jasmine Lawson and Ava Sergent, who went missing today, May 30. The girls, who are both aged eight, were last seen at about 2.25pm today leaving Ainslie […]
Found: Concerns after little Jasmine and Ava disappear
CONCERNS have been raised for Ainslie Primary School students Jasmine Lawson and Ava Sergent, who went missing today, May 30.The girls, who are both aged eight, were last seen at about 2.25pm today leaving Ainslie Primary School, on Limestone Avenue heading south.
Jasmine is described as being Caucasian in appearance with shoulder length red hair. She was wearing a school uniform (light blue top and navy pants), a pink jacket and a rainbow back pack.
Ava is described as being Caucasian in appearance with long sandy hair. She was wearing her school uniform (light blue top and navy pants).
UPDATE, 5.15pm:
MISSING 8-year-old girls Jasmine Lawson and Ava Sergent have been found.
ACT police thank the community for their assistance.
No comments yet.