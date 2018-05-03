Concerns after Wamboin teen goes missing again

Missing Courtney Archer

WAMBOIN teenager Charlie Bouwman has gone missing again but this time he is believed to be with 15-year-old Courtney Archer. 

Missing teen Charles Bouwman

Courtney, who was reported missing after not attending school on Tuesday, May 1, hasn’t been seen since, while Charlie, 15, was last seen yesterday, Wednesday, May 2, outside a public bus stop on Northbourne Avenue.

Courtney is described as of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion and blonde/brown long hair and Charlie is described as of Caucasian appearance, with a solid build and short blonde/brown hair.

Police have concerns for their welfare, and believe they may be travelling to Melbourne.

If you have seen, or had any contact with Courtney or Charlie, please contact ACT Policing on 131444 and quote reference number 6261574.

, , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: