Concerns after Wamboin teen goes missing again

Courtney is described as of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion and blonde/brown long hair and Charlie is described as of Caucasian appearance, with a solid build and short blonde/brown hair.

Police have concerns for their welfare, and believe they may be travelling to Melbourne.

If you have seen, or had any contact with Courtney or Charlie, please contact ACT Policing on 131444 and quote reference number 6261574.

