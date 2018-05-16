Continued light rail work cancels ‘great event’

In a post on Facebook yesterday (May 15), the committee said: “Due to the ongoing works in the town centre having the festival in the usual location and closing down roads as we usually do will put further pressure on what is currently occurring in the town centre. The committee will make a decision in due course on what happens in 2019 with the festival.”

Canberra Liberal Member for Yerrabi James Milligan says he’s disappointed that the government has given so little consideration to the way its construction projects impact the community.

“It’s no secret that Gungahlin families and businesses are struggling with the noise, dust and disruption that is a direct result of light rail construction,” he says.

“Now our much-loved and celebrated community festival has been cancelled because of this government’s poor planning.”

Other people commented on the announcement disheartened by the cancellation of a “great event”, while others questioned the timeline of the light rail.