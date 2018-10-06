Controlled grasslands burn brings respiratory warnings

THE Rural Fire Service is conducting a controlled burn on National Capital Authority land at Yarramundi Grasslands, adjacent to Lady Denman Drive, until 4pm today (October 6).

The service warns that while it will take all efforts to reduce smoke affecting nearby areas, anyone with asthma and other respiratory conditions is advised to avoid vigorous exercise in the area and to stay inside if affected by smoke.

They also say that there may be some smoke impacts on nearby roads and cycle paths, and cyclists on cycle paths passing through the grasslands may experience some short delays.

The service says it conducts controlled burns to reduce fuel build-up and this particular grasslands will be burnt under prescribed conditions to promote native grass growth, reduce exotic weed species and enhance the survival prospects of the native flora and fauna.