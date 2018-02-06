Convicted paedophile contacts victims

SHADOW Minister for Corrections Giulia Jones calls on Corrections Minister Shane Rattenbury to turn the Alexander Maconochie Centre around or resign after a convicted paedophile recently contacted his victims.

Ms Jones says significant distress was caused by the letter, which was sent to a Canberra woman from her father, who was convicted for molesting her and her sister in the 80s’ and 90s’.

The letter went into detail about his life in prison.

Corrections Minister Shane Rattenbury’s office says the family was not originally on the no-contact list, but they had since been added to it.

