Cooleman Court’s in the mood to celebrate

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

COOLEMAN Court shopping centre is celebrating 40 years in the community through entertainment, giveaways and events on October 27-28. This is a sponsored post

COOLEMAN Court, the heart of Weston Creek, is celebrating 40 years in the community through entertainment, giveaways and events on October 27-28, says Cooleman Court centre manager Irini Daglis.

With a history of being involved in the local community, the name “Cooleman” was selected by nominated community members 40 years ago and comes from the Aboriginal origin meaning food basket.

In that time the centre was the first of its kind in Canberra and cost $10 million to build.

Last month, to celebrate, Cooleman Court plastered the centre with local stories from the past four decades and this month, the centre will host a “Festival of You”.

The festival will feature a series of wellness-inspired events supported by festival ambassador Rachael Finch.

Irini says Cooleman Court continues to nurture the unique, highly valued relationship the centre has with its customers as well as its retailers, some of whom have been there since the beginning.

“We look forward to building on these partnerships and seeing what the next 40 years brings,” she says.

Cooleman Court, Brierly Street, Weston. Call 6288 8800, email info@coolemancourt.com.au or visit coolemancourt.com.au

The fresh-baked world is Jake’s delight

FROM the great and friendly environment in Cooleman Court, Bakers Delight has been making fresh baked goods daily for about 25 years, says franchisee Jake Camilleri.

“Bakers Delight is a national franchise that makes fresh, artisan bread, fruit doughs, scones, croissants and pastries,” he says.

“Everything here is made from scratch and made fresh every day, seven days a week.

“We produce about 114 different varieties of stuff every day.”

And even though Jake says everything they make is “popular” he also sees a lot of people buying their low-GI bread, which is a high-energy bread that gives people longer lasting energy.

“Coming into Christmas we’ve just started making Christmas cakes, Christmas treats, fruit mince pies and lemon tarts,” he says.

Open from 6am to 6.30pm, Monday to Friday, 6am to 5.30pm, Saturday, and 6am to 5pm, Sunday, Jake says there’s plenty of opportunities to come in and grab a fresh pastry, with any of their leftovers going to charities at the end of the night.

As for their customer service, Jake says they pride themselves on having a great and professional team.

Bakers Delight, Cooleman Court, 24/8 Brierly Street, Weston. Call 6288 2239 or visit bakersdelight.com.au