Cops pounce on heavy vehicles

OPERATION Rolling Thunder has started and ACT police have joined their NSW colleagues in Australia’s largest ever operation targeting of heavy vehicle safety and compliance.

ACT Road Transport Authority, NSW Roads and Maritime Services, as well as NSW, Victorian, Queensland and SA police are contributing to the initiative.

This operation is targeting heavy vehicles after the horrific two days on January 15-16 when three unrelated heavy vehicle crashes occurred in NSW resulting in the deaths of five people.

Police say the operation is targeting the safety of every heavy vehicle, ensuring they are safe and compliant, and the drivers are not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

ACT officer in charge of Traffic Operations Marcus Boorman said: “Although the majority of heavy vehicle drivers and operators comply with legislative requirements, this operation will highlight those who fail to comply with safety standards and road rules”.

“We expect all drivers and riders to be responsible and in control of their vehicle at all times. The ACT road toll currently stands at one and that is one too many.”

