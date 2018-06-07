Cosy ‘spaces’ launched in Civic

Launched this morning (June 7) in Bunda Street, Civic, by Wellspring creators, Phil Nizette and Jennifer Jones, who have arranged pallets, crates, cable spools and quirky upcycled items, creating a series of “outdoor rooms” on what once was just pavement.

Jones described the work as “partly an experiment to see what happened when the public was invited to use spaces in a new way”.

There idea is for people to watch, take selfies and enjoy refreshments in the lush surrounds of emerald lawns, abundant foliage and “eclectic” décor.

“The design of each space is unique, each one has a different theme that might reflect someone’s day-to-day journey,” Jones said, explaining that they had named the places “City”, “Garden” and “Home”.

“We’ve selected three under-loved zones, hoping to give users a sense of being safe and cosy while they experience something a bit out of the ordinary. Being in these surprising places makes people happy,” she said.

“Create-A-PlaceX3” is a temporary installation for the month of June. All three places can be visited within a few minutes’ stroll between Bunda Street (next to Kimchi), via Genge Street, and into Lonsdale Street near Centrelink.