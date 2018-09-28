DURING this year’s Sleep Awareness Week, October 1-7, the Sleep Health Foundation is highlighting the role of caffeine in society.

Caffeinated drinks can be associated with pleasure and positivity but the foundation is asking: “Could caffeine be masking a sleep disorder?”

Found in tea, coffee, chocolate, soft drinks, energy drinks and some medications, the foundation says caffeine is a naturally occurring substance that affects the brain and its behaviour.

There is no recognised health-based guidance value for caffeine, but a Food Standards ANZ (FSANZ) Expert Working Group analysed the available literature in 2000 and concluded that there was evidence of increased anxiety levels in children at doses of about 3mg of caffeine per kilogram of bodyweight a day.

The anxiety level for children aged 5-12 equates to a caffeine dose of 95mg a day (about two cans of cola) and about 210mg per day (about three cups of instant coffee) for adults.

And, as well as links with anxiety there are effects on sleep.

Sleep Health Foundation recommendations:

The SHF recommends no caffeine at all for children under 12 years old.

High doses of caffeine can make it hard to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Some people are more sensitive to caffeine’s effects on sleep quality than others.

If you are sensitive to caffeine or have sleep difficulties use caffeine cautiously.

As a general rule avoid caffeine in the evening before bed.

Understanding and controlling your caffeine use is important for good quality sleep.