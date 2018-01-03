Coutts to inspire young swimmers in Queanbeyan

RETIRED olympic swimmer Alicia Coutts will be coaching and inspiring young swimmers in Queanbeyan at her upcoming “Alicia Coutts Swim Clinic”.

The clinic, which aims help young swimmers of the future, will be held at the Q-One Aquatics in Queanbeyan on January 15 and 16.

Throughout the clinic Alicia will be giving swimmers tips and pointers on things such as stroke correction, starts, turns and drills.

She wants to encourage young people to swim and would like to see passionate young swimmer stick to it and represent Australia.

“I want to pass my experiences on to the next generation of swimmers because swimming was such a big part of my life,” she says.

Alicia Coutts Swim Clinic, Q-One Aquatics Centre, corner of Crawford and Antill Street, Queanbeyan, January 15 and 16. Book via goodemanagement.com.au/alicia-coutts-swim-clinic

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

