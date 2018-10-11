IN a Thursday video for the Wentworth byelection, Malcolm Turnbull’s son Alex has denounced “extremists on the hard right” who, he says, have taken over the Liberal Party. The younger Turnbull called on voters in […]
Crash causes delays on Hindmarsh Drive
DELAYS are expected in Symonston after a three-vehicle crash on the corner of Hindmarsh Drive and Canberra Avenue.
The people involved in the crash reportedly didn’t need transport to hospital for any injuries.
ACT police are investigating.
