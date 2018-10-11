Crash causes delays on Hindmarsh Drive

DELAYS are expected in Symonston after a three-vehicle crash on the corner of Hindmarsh Drive and Canberra Avenue.  

The people involved in the crash reportedly didn’t need transport to hospital for any injuries.

ACT police are investigating.

