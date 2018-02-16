WORKSAFE ACT has issued Canberra Metro a Prohibition Notice and an Improvement Notice following the damage of a gas line, which caused traffic disruption along Northbourne Avenue on Thursday (February 15). ACT Work Safety commissioner Greg […]
Updated: Crash causes traffic on Parkes Way
EMERGENCY services are on scene at a crash on Parkes Way near the Glenloch Interchange.
Traffic delays are expected.
Update: 5pm, February 16
A 26-year-old man has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.
