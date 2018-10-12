THREE Canberrans have died this week after a suspected heroin overdose in Cook, Civic and Conder. Prior to this week 10 other deaths have been recorded in the ACT this year, which are also suspected […]
Crash closes Belconnen Way
NORTH and southbound lanes on the Belconnen Way off-ramp from Gungahlin have been closed following a two-vehicle crash.
Emergency services have been on scene managing traffic since since 11.10am after receiving a call from a passing driver.
Paramedics treated one patient on scene before taking them to hospital in a stable condition.
