Crash closes Belconnen Way

NORTH and southbound lanes on the Belconnen Way off-ramp from Gungahlin have been closed following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services have been on scene managing traffic since since 11.10am after receiving a call from a passing driver.

Paramedics treated one patient on scene before taking them to hospital in a stable condition.

