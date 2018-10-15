Crash closes part of Hindmarsh Drive

HINDMARSH Drive has been closed eastbound towards Woden following a two-vehicle crash on the Brierly Street and Hindmarsh Drive, Weston.

Brierly Street is also closed westbound from Hindmarsh Drive.

Firefighters are currently using hydraulic rescue tools to extricate one patient from each vehicle and paramedics are on scene to treat patients as they are freed from the vehicles.

Update: 4.50pm

FIREFIGHTERS have extricated two people from the vehicles.

Paramedics have also assessed five patients and two have been taken to hospital in stable conditions.

Hindmarsh Drive remains blocked at Brierly Street.