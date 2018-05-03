Crash closes roads in Dickson

ROAD closures are in place after a car crash on Badham Street and Wooley Street near KFC, today, May 3, in Dickson.

The community is advised to avoid the area.

Update: May 3, 1.50pm.

A MAN and a woman have been treated by the ACT Ambulance Service following a collision between a car and a cyclist.

Firefighters rescued the female from an upturned vehicle.

The man was transported to the Canberra Hospital in a stable condition, and the woman was transported to the Calvary Hospital in a stable condition.

Roads have now been reopened.

