A WOMAN has been extricated from her car and taken to hospital after a crash on Wentworth Avenue in Kingston. She was treated on the scene for minor injuries and is in a stable condition. Emergency service […]
Crash closes roads in Dickson
ROAD closures are in place after a car crash on Badham Street and Wooley Street near KFC, today, May 3, in Dickson.
The community is advised to avoid the area.
Update: May 3, 1.50pm.
A MAN and a woman have been treated by the ACT Ambulance Service following a collision between a car and a cyclist.
Firefighters rescued the female from an upturned vehicle.
The man was transported to the Canberra Hospital in a stable condition, and the woman was transported to the Calvary Hospital in a stable condition.
Roads have now been reopened.
No comments yet.