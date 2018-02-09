Crews battle out of control fire in Holt

ACT Fire & Rescue is in Holt tackling an out of control grass fire.



A wind direction change event is currently being experienced in the area and residents are advised to remain indoors. Police are also warning drivers to be cautious as wildlife may be seeking a safe area.

The reported fire in Latham is smoke from the Holt fire.

Be aware of fire in Parkwood, ACT firebrigade on scene take care driving around the area as wild life may be seeking a safe area. — ACTPol_Traffic (@ACTPol_Traffic) February 9, 2018

