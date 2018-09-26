Cultural burn causes smoke around Majura

A PRESCRIBED burn at Jerrabomberra Wetlands Nature Reserve has resulted in visible smoke around Majura, says ACT ESA.

The burn, which is led by Murumbung Rangers with assistance from other Parks fire managers is part of a five year plan being undertaken for ecological and cultural reasons.

A total area of 8.7 hectares will be burned over the five years, with about two hectares of exotic grasses being burned today to create open wet mud habitat for Latham’s snipe and other wetland birds.

ACT Parks and Conservation Service says people with asthma, other chronic respiratory and/or chronic cardiac diseases should not perform vigorous exercise and should stay inside if affected by the smoke.