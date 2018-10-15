POLICE are looking to identify a man who committed a sexual offence inside a Belconnen area residence on the weekend (October 13-14). The man who committed the offence was wearing a distinctive black, cobalt and […]
Damage turns Kambah school upside down
NAMADGI School in Kambah has been turned upside down with damage in the past week after a string of three break-ins.
Police were notified of the latest break-in at about 2.20am on Sunday (October 14) where the school on O’Halloran Circuit was found with broken windows, broken plaster walls, broken doors, graffiti, and over-turned furniture.
The earlier incidents occurred about 12.40am and 11.45pm on Wednesday.
Anyone with any information that could assist police can contact 1800 333000, or report via Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6319308.
