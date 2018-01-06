Dangerous handles invoke pan-set recall

THE handles of the Stanley Rogers Clever Stack Saucepan Set have been identified as faulty and under certain conditions may detach, resulting in possible serious injury from hot liquids or food.

As a result, Access Canberra is invoking advising a recall for the products.

Acting director, Regulatory Compliance, Derise Cubin said consumers should not use this product under any circumstances and should return it to the place of purchase and a full refund will be provided.

The saucepan sets were available from Sauvage Urbain’s Fyshwick and Belconnen stores and were available for sale from October 20 to December 14.

Recall information including return details at act.gov.au/fairtrading

