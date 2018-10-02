Dash-cam call to track marauding Mazda

POLICE are seeking dash-cam footage from any drivers in the Fyshwick area around midday on Saturday (September 29) who witnessed a Mazda 626 committing alleged serious traffic-related offences.

The silver Mazda 626 sedan travelled along Hindmarsh Drive, through the Canberra Avenue intersection and on to Newcastle Street. It stopped in the car park on the corner of Newcastle Street and Whyalla Street.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.