Days of maintenance will close Gungahlin Drive bridge
During this time two expansion joints will be replaced on the bridge and the northbound lanes will be resurfaced.
Effects on traffic:
- Motorists and road users already travelling north on Gungahlin Drive will be detoured to use the off ramp via the Barton Highway exit and then re-enter the Barton Highway at the traffic lights by turning right to gain access onto Gungahlin Drive via the on ramp.
- Motorists and road users on the Barton Highway will be detoured into Bellenden Street and will be required to perform a U-Turn. Motorists will then travel along the Barton Highway (southbound) and enter Gungahlin Drive via the on ramp. Signage will be provided for the U-turn location.
For up-to-date information on road closures call Access Canberra on 13 22 81 or visit tccs.act.gov.au
