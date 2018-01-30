Days of maintenance will close Gungahlin Drive bridge

During this time two expansion joints will be replaced on the bridge and the northbound lanes will be resurfaced.

Effects on traffic:

Motorists and road users already travelling north on Gungahlin Drive will be detoured to use the off ramp via the Barton Highway exit and then re-enter the Barton Highway at the traffic lights by turning right to gain access onto Gungahlin Drive via the on ramp.

Motorists and road users on the Barton Highway will be detoured into Bellenden Street and will be required to perform a U-Turn. Motorists will then travel along the Barton Highway (southbound) and enter Gungahlin Drive via the on ramp. Signage will be provided for the U-turn location.

For up-to-date information on road closures call Access Canberra on 13 22 81 or visit tccs.act.gov.au

