Delays expected on Cotter Road tomorrow

DELAYS are expected on the Cotter Road overpass in Weston Creek tomorrow (February 3) as road resealing works will occur on a section of the two northbound lanes.

A small section of road on the Hindmarsh Drive off ramp (southbound) at Lyons will also be resealed. This small section of road will be closed during resealing operations with detours in place.

Location of road resealing works

A 700 metre section of the two northbound lanes of the Tuggeranong Parkway at the Cotter Road overpass, Weston Creek.

A 700 metre section of the two northbound lanes of the Tuggeranong Parkway at the Cotter Road overpass, Weston Creek. The small section of road at the Tuggeranong Parkway to the Hindmarsh Drive off ramp (southbound), Lyons.

Effects on traffic

Motorists will experience short delays while the resealing works are being undertaken.

Traffic controllers will be on site to guide motorists through the area.

A reduced speed limit of 80 km/h will be in place at the area on the Tuggeranong Parkway after the works have been completed.

Motorists are advised to take an alternate route to avoid delays or to allow additional travelling time.

Timing of disruptions

The disruption to the northbound lanes of the Tuggeranong Parkway will commence from 8am until 5 pm tomorrow , February 3 .

, . Works at the Tuggeranong Parkway to the Hindmarsh Drive off ramp (southbound) will commence from 8am till 3pm. Detours will be in place.

For up-to-date information on road closures call Access Canberra on 13 22 81 or visitwww.tccs.act.gov.au

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

