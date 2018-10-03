Dickson Library partially reopens tomorrow

AFTER the discovery of asbestos in Dickson library last week, Transport Canberra and City Services says it will partially reopen tomorrow (October 4).

Most services will be operational now that the asbestos found in the inactive bathrooms in the sub floor has been removed but a large section of the library will be boarded up to allow other works to continue involving water damage.

