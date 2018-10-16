Digital edition 18 October

“I PARKED in front of the Coombs Community Local Shopping Centre and wondered how such a stupid thing has been allowed to happen.” More despair from Canberra Matters columnist PAUL COSTIGAN
Experienced car dealer DAVID ROLFE reckons his company’s rates in Phillip will have jumped 100 per cent in three years – a grinding rise that seriously threatens the Melrose Drive motor trade.
Rock band Foreigner is about to play Canberra. Before then guitarist Mick Jones will be feted with the inaugural Vice-Chancellor’s Award for Distinguished Musical Achievement from the ANU, but there’s more… on Page 10.
“WHAT will it take to change the planning regimes before too much damage is done and older suburbs lose their historic character?” wonders Canberra Matters columnist PAUL COSTIGAN
WE have news of our own new this week with owner and editor IAN MEIKLE welcoming his daughter KATE MEIKLE and her husband JAMES ANDERSON to the business and the board. Story Page 11.
