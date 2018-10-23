Digital edition 25 October

“DIWALI is like Christmas. We exchange gifts and sweets, it’s an exciting family time,” says Deepak-Raj Gupta, president of the Canberra India Council. KATE MEIKLE explains all things Diwali on Page 18.
“I PARKED in front of the Coombs Community Local Shopping Centre and wondered how such a stupid thing has been allowed to happen.” More despair from Canberra Matters columnist PAUL COSTIGAN
Experienced car dealer DAVID ROLFE reckons his company’s rates in Phillip will have jumped 100 per cent in three years – a grinding rise that seriously threatens the Melrose Drive motor trade.
Rock band Foreigner is about to play Canberra. Before then guitarist Mick Jones will be feted with the inaugural Vice-Chancellor’s Award for Distinguished Musical Achievement from the ANU, but there’s more… on Page 10.
“WHAT will it take to change the planning regimes before too much damage is done and older suburbs lose their historic character?” wonders Canberra Matters columnist PAUL COSTIGAN
