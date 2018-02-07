Dining / Voila! The bagel meets the brioche

“The bragel is softer and more fluffy than a bagel. And more buttery like a brioche,” writes dining reviewer WENDY JOHNSON

IT’S a new food invention that was created right here in Canberra.

The term “bragel” has been trademarked and work is underway to do the same with the recipe.

“Bragel”, you ask?

Abel Bariller, of Baked, the newest bakery in Braddon, says it’s an original cross between a bagel and a brioche.

“When we opened Baked we wanted to offer something unique that would make a difference in the food market,” says Abel. “We know bagels are popular around the world, but personally find the texture too dense and the product a bit dry. We believed we could fix that.”

The bragel is, indeed, softer and more fluffy than a bagel. And more buttery like a brioche.

Abel’s business partner, chef Clement Chauvin (the two also own award-winning Les Bistronomes), says it took some experimenting to get the bragel “just so”, but he never wavered in his confidence.

“We’re French and the French love the brioche,” says Clement. “We believed blending the techniques behind the brioche with the techniques behind the bagel had potential. We conducted five trials and then, voila! “We had a new recipe for an insanely good bragel and, as far as we know, we’re the first in Australia to do this.”

Baked creates sweet and savoury bragels, including a black version made with edible charcoal.

“We can take them in any direction and the fillings, too,” says Clement.

All-day breakfast options include a fave called “The Swedish”, a charcoal bragel packed with house-cured salmon gravlax, dill sour cream, rocket lettuce and a lemon dressing that is perky but not overwhelming ($16). “The Waldorf” is a vegetarian bragel served with witlof, pear, blue cheese and honey dressing ($16).

If a more traditional brekkie is what you’re after, never fear. Baked has an egg and bacon bragel ($10), a “Bragel Eggs Benny” ($18) and the “Hell’s Kitchen”, with bacon, avo, fried egg, lime, chili sauce and chili flakes ($16).

Lunch bragels are served with chips and vary from $10 to $17, with options to add extras. The line-up features American, Italian and Thai versions. The “Big Kahuna” is delish – pork belly, bacon and pineapple all served in a soft, fluffy, buttery bragel.

Salad lovers are taken care of with three hearty salads on the menu, or you can choose housemade sandwiches and quiches.

Everything is made daily, including a stunning-looking (and tasty) line-up of sweets. Think tartlets, slices, danishes, eclairs and cakes (go for the triple-chocolate fudge version). Freshly baked breads also for sale.

Baked has great coffee, non-alcoholic beers and ciders, smoothies, cold press juices, milkshakes and mocktails. Abel says they’re working on a liquor license.

Baked. 38 Mort Street, Braddon. Open daily, 7am to 3pm.

