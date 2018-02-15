Disturbing program calls for slavery Bill

UNIONSACT is calling for a Modern Day Slavery Act following the “Four Corners” report on Monday (February 12), which revealed cases of worker exploitation and abuse in Canberra.

Secretary Alex White says the Turnbull Government must do more to end the scourge of forced labour and trafficking in Australia, and stop his delays on the Modern Day Slavery Act.

“As Four Corners revealed this week, severe and extreme cases of worker exploitation and abuse are happening right here in Canberra,” Mr White says.

“This demonstrates the need for greater resources to stop human trafficking, and stronger penalties for those responsible.

“It also shows the urgent need for the ACT government to advance ‘Sponsor of Last Resort’ laws to protect vulnerable workers.

“No human should be subjected to being made to work against their will, sexually assaulted, and threatened with deportation for seeking to escape.”

He says the Turnbull government has delayed the introduction of a Modern Day Slavery Act since a Senate Committee recommended it in 2017.

