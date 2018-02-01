Dog found locked behind Fyshwick cafe

The dog, which is about 2-years-old, was found in the cubby house at the Stirato Bakery at 9am on Monday, January 29.

The dog was taken to a veterinary clinic by a concerned member of the public and was then transferred to RSPCA ACT.

Businesses in the area have provided CCTV footage that shows a car of interest in the early hours of Monday morning at about 3.15am, which is when it’s suspected the dog was abandoned.

The car is described as a light coloured Mazda BT50 dual cab utility, or similar, and was seen stopping on Iron Knob Street near the loading dock behind DFO, opposite Chemist Warehouse.

The bakery and other nearby businesses have been cooperating with the investigation, and aren’t considered to have prior knowledge of the dog or her owners at this time.

RSPCA ACT Inspectors are calling on the public for information regarding an injured dog.

Information to 6287 8100 or via rspca-act.org.au/contact/ report_animal_cruelty.

