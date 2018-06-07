Double trouble for errant drivers

DOUBLE demerits for the Queen’s Birthday long weekend come into effect in effect, police say, “from the first instance on Friday, June 8 until the last instance on Monday, June 11”.

And the cops promise to be out there in high visibility and unmarked patrols.

Officer in Charge Traffic Operations Marcus Boorman said double demerit points will apply to all road users caught committing speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and helmet offences this long weekend.

“Double demerits are not in place to persecute drivers doing the wrong thing, they are an incentive over and above the normal system for drivers to ensure they drive more safely during busy periods on our roads,” said Sgt Boorman.

“Previous double demerit point periods have been successful in reducing dangerous driver behaviour, and with the ACT road toll already at six for this year, the importance of driving safely cannot be overstated.”

Double demerits apply to all speeding, seatbelt, riding without a helmet and mobile phone offences. An additional demerit point applies for all other traffic offences.