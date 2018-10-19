Drink driver crashes into car and barrier

A WOMAN, six times over the legal limit, chaotically crashed into a car and a steel barrier on Wednesday (October 17) afternoon.

The woman, 47, of Dunlop, was driving a Jeep Cherokee, when she crashed into a vehicle on Anzac Parade, Russell.

She left the crash and continued with a flat tyre and panel damage before crashing into a steel barrier at about 3.15pm, on William Hovell Drive near Drake-Brockman Drive.

The woman was taken to Belconnen Police Station where her breath analysis result was 0.314, which is more than six times the legal limit of a full licence holder.

The woman’s licence was immediately suspended and she will appear in the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.

Anyone who may have dash cam footage or any information that could assist police can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6320497.