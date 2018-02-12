Driver almost doubles school zone speed

FIFTY-eight infringements have already been issued to drivers for speeding in school zones this year, including one motorist who was caught driving 76km/h in a 40km/h school zone outside Radford College, Bruce.

This offence carries a $799.00 fine and the loss of four points.

Another driver was detected travelling at 61km/h on the incorrect side of the road while overtaking a vehicle travelling at the correct speed of 40km/h, outside St John Vianney’s Primary School on Namatjira Drive, Waramanga.

Officer in charge of traffic operations, station sergeant Marcus Boorman would like to remind Canberrans that the faster they go, the less time they have to stop.

“Children are one of our most vulnerable road users, often behaving in ways we cannot anticipate,” he says.

“The 40km/h speed limit provides motorists extra time to stop in unexpected situations, such as children running out between cars and onto our roads.

“Speed limits are not guidelines, they are not optional and there is no excuse for speeding”.

