Driver bagged at three times over the limit

A 45-year-old Macgregor man is heading to court after being breathalysed at three times over the limit following a drink driving incident in Ngunnawal.

At about 5.30pm on Sunday (May 13), police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Wanganeen Avenue, Ngunnawal, where the driver was breath tested then taken to Gungahlin Police Station where he was tested again and returned a reading of 0.155.

His licence was suspended and he will be summonsed to face the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date for drink driving.