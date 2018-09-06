Driver caught with dog on lap and using phone

A DRIVER has been hit with a fine after being caught with a dog on their lap, while also using a mobile.

Police stopped the driver on Coulter Drive, Belconnen, at about 4.55pm on Tuesday (September 4) and issued infringements for driving using a hand-held mobile phone and driving with an animal in lap totalling $670 in fines and the loss of three demerit points.

Police would like to remind all drivers that road safety is everybody’s responsibility and that anything a driver does that takes their attention away from the road could have tragic consequences for all involved.