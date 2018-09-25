Driver punched by man at traffic lights

A DRIVER has been repeatedly punched in the head and verbally abused after a man entered the drivers passenger side while the car, a Mazda, was stopped at lights near Commonwealth Avenue.

The man, described as about 20, with dark hair and wearing a cap, got out of the passenger side of a sedan and approached the Mazda at about 5.25pm at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Coronation Drive (northbound) on Thursday (September 20).

While the man was punching the Mazda driver, a member of the public interjected and the man got back into the sedan and left the area in an unknown direction.

The cars had previously travelled via Weston Park Road, Novar Street, Adelaide Avenue and State Circle.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information to contact 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6311340.