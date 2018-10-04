Drivers are getting it wrong at intersections

THROUGHOUT October ACT police are targeting dangerous driving at intersections, with one in two collisions occurring at intersections in Canberra.

“When travelling through an intersection it may be common sense to follow the road rules but the number of collisions shows there are too many drivers who still just don’t get it,” says acting station sergeant David Wills.

“Everybody has seen other road users pushing the boundaries or breaking the road rules around intersections. There is no excuse for driving in this manner and it is exactly this type of road user we will be targeting during October.”

So far this year police have issued 959 traffic infringement notices (TINs) and 688 cautions to people breaking road rules around intersections.

The three most common intersection-related infringement notice so far this year are drivers not stopping at a stop sign (161), disobeying a no right turn sign (148) and not stopping at a red light (134).