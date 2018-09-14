Drivers urged to avoid Northbourne this weekend

MOTORISTS are encouraged to avoid Northbourne Avenue and the Federal Highway this weekend (September 15-16) as light rail work causes multiple road restrictions.

Over the weekend the following intersections will have right-hand turn and side road restrictions:

Rudd and Bunda Streets – currently closed until 4am, Monday, September 17

currently closed until 4am, Monday, September 17 Barry Drive and Cooyong Streets – closed from 6am, Saturday, September 15, until 8pm, Sunday, September 16

closed from 6am, Saturday, September 15, until 8pm, Sunday, September 16 Macarthur and Wakefield Avenues – closed from 8pm, Friday, September 14, until 4am, Monday, September 17

closed from 8pm, Friday, September 14, until 4am, Monday, September 17 Flemington Road and the Federal Highway – closed from 10pm, Friday, September 14, until 4am, Monday, September 17

On top of these restrictions, Flemington Road and Federal Highway intersection will be closed at Phillip Avenue for all northbound traffic but motorists coming into Canberra from Sydney will not be affected.

Significant delays are expected between Lyneham and the city centre.