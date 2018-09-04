Driving distractions cause ‘devastating’ consequences

DISTRACTED drivers can cause “devastating” consequences, which is why police are targeting distracted drivers this month, says officer in charge of traffic operations David Wills.

Mr Wills says this includes distractions such as using a mobile phone, driving with headphones, tuning your radio, managing children or pets on board, or applying make-up.

“Taking your eyes off the road, even for a split second to check something like a text message can cause irreparable harm,” he says.

“Anything that takes a driver’s focus off the road in front of them is a serious hazard, and we have seen families who have lost loved ones because of a distracted driver.

“There is simply no excuse for using a mobile phone while driving – no text message or Instagram post is worth causing a serious collision and potentially killing yourself or someone else.”