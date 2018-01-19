Drug haul comes from anonymous tip

Part of the suspected cannabis crop found at Oaks Estate.

POLICE raided an Oaks Estate house yesterday and seized 111 suspected cannabis plants following an anonymous tip from the public.

The search warrant also yielded equipment for a hydroponic set-up.

A 47-year-old man will be summonsed to appear in court for offences relating to cultivating controlled plants.

Bagged evidence from the police raid in Oaks Estate yesterday.

Anybody with information relating to suspected drug crime should contact police on 131 444 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

, ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: