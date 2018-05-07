POLICE are searching for a man who may be known as “Chris” after he allegedly assaulted another man in King O’Malley’s Pub. It’s alleged that “Chris”, who was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt with a dark pattern […]
Drunk L-plater knocks down light pole
A MAN on his learner’s permit has been charged after he knocks down a light pole while intoxicated.
The man, 22, was unaccompanied when he knocked down the steel light pole in the centre of a roundabout on Luxton Street, Belconnen, on Saturday, May 5.
It was about 3.30am and the vehicle involved was extensively damaged.
The driver, who held a Queensland learner’s permit, was taken to Belconnen Police Station for a breath analysis and returned a result of 0.144.
He was charged with driving a motor vehicle with alcohol in blood/breath, driving as an unaccompanied learner driver, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, not displaying L plates, and reckless driving offences.
He was granted bail and will appear before the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.
ACT police would like to remind all learner and provisional drivers that they must have a zero blood-alcohol-content when behind the wheel, and that learner drivers must be accompanied by a full licence holder in the front passenger seat.
