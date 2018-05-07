Drunk L-plater knocks down light pole

A MAN on his learner’s permit has been charged after he knocks down a light pole while intoxicated.

The man, 22, was unaccompanied when he knocked down the steel light pole in the centre of a roundabout on Luxton Street, Belconnen, on Saturday, May 5.

It was about 3.30am and the vehicle involved was extensively damaged.

The driver, who held a Queensland learner’s permit, was taken to Belconnen Police Station for a breath analysis and returned a result of 0.144.

He was charged with driving a motor vehicle with alcohol in blood/breath, driving as an unaccompanied learner driver, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, not displaying L plates, and reckless driving offences.

He was granted bail and will appear before the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.

ACT police would like to remind all learner and provisional drivers that they must have a zero blood-alcohol-content when behind the wheel, and that learner drivers must be accompanied by a full licence holder in the front passenger seat.

