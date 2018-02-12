Drunk man punches police officer

A POLICE officer’s face was left swollen and bruised after a Bruce man punched her on Saturday (February 10) afternoon.

Police had approached the 29-year-old at about 4.25pm, following reports of a drunk man on Cohen Street, Belconnen.

The man was taken into protective custody and was taken to the ACT Watch House, where he then punched the police officer in the face.

The man was charged with one count of assault and will face the ACT Magistrate’s Court this morning (February 12).

