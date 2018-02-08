Dunne: ACT government still has it wrong

THE Labor-Greens government has tripled health expenditure but this has barely increased the number of patients seen, says Shadow Minister for Health Vicki Dunne, who believes the government is still getting it wrong after 17 years.

“We are seeing clear bottlenecks for patients accessing treatment; bottlenecks lead to increased waiting times, pain and suffering, and bad outcomes for patients,” she says.

