THE Labor-Greens government has tripled health expenditure but this has barely increased the number of patients seen, says Shadow Minister for Health Vicki Dunne, who believes the government is still getting it wrong after 17 years. Ms […]
Dunne: ACT government still has it wrong
THE Labor-Greens government has tripled health expenditure but this has barely increased the number of patients seen, says Shadow Minister for Health Vicki Dunne, who believes the government is still getting it wrong after 17 years.Ms Dunne is calling on Health Minister Meegan Fitzharris to do something about the “painful wait” Canberra patients are enduring to get treatment.
“We are seeing clear bottlenecks for patients accessing treatment; bottlenecks lead to increased waiting times, pain and suffering, and bad outcomes for patients,” she says.
No comments yet.