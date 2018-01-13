POLICE are seeking witnesses to an aggravated burglary at the Crust pizza store on Liardet Street, Weston, on Thursday (January 11). About 10.15pm, two men, armed with knives, approached the front counter and took the day’s […]
Early morning car sitter off to court
A 37-year-old man has been nabbed sitting in a parked Mazda 3 that wasn’t his at 4am today (Saturday, January 13) in Catchpole Street, Macquarie.
Police say he told them a friend had given him a key to the car, but was unable to produce it.
He was arrested and charged with attempting to take a motor vehicle without consent and unlawful possession of stolen property. He will face court at a later time.
