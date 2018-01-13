Early morning car sitter off to court

A 37-year-old man has been nabbed sitting in a parked Mazda 3 that wasn’t his at 4am today (Saturday, January 13) in Catchpole Street, Macquarie.

Police say he told them a friend had given him a key to the car, but was unable to produce it.

He was arrested and charged with attempting to take a motor vehicle without consent and unlawful possession of stolen property. He will face court at a later time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

