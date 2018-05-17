Arts / Eisteddfod bands take the stage

Canberra City Band and its John Agnew Band, Ginninderra Wind Orchestra, three brass bands from Canberra Brass, Tuggeranong Valley Concert Band, South Canberra Youth Wind Orchestra, and school-aged groups from Victoria and the Hunter Valley will perform works that they have been rehearsing for the past few months.

In the “open” a grade concert and brass bands section will feature three entrants.

Ginninderra Wind Orchestra, conducted by Debbie Masling, will perform “Gloriosa”, inspired by the songs of the Crypto-Christians of Kyushu.

Canberra City Band, conducted by Tony Sillcock will perform three works, including “Esprit de Corps” by Robert Jager.

And Canberra City Band will perform three parts of “Suite Française”, written by Darius Milhaud.

The Open Bands sections, Australian National Eisteddfod, Llewellyn Hall, 6.30pm-11pm, Friday, May 1. The 2018 Bands and Orchestras section will proceed at Llewellyn Hall and Lyneham High School Performing Arts Centre from May 17-22. Bookings and all programs details at nationaleisteddfod.org.au or tickets at the door.