Electoral commissioner says goodbye to Sex

THE registration of the Australian Sex Party ACT has been cancelled from the ACT’s register of political parties from June 1 on the grounds that the party did not have at least 100 members who are electors, says ACT Electoral Commissioner Damian Cantwell.

sex party logoNine parties remain registered in the ACT.

They are: 

  • Animal Justice Party
  • Australian Labor Party (ACT Branch)
  • Canberra Community Voters
  • Liberal Democratic Party
  • Liberal Party of Australia (ACT Division)
  • Sustainable Australia (ACT)
  • The ACT Greens
  • The Community Alliance Party (ACT)
  • The Flux Party – ACT
More at elections.act.gov.au/political_parties/register_of_political_parties

