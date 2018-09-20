Electrical fault forces preschool to evacuate

ACT Fire & Rescue responded to the automatic fire alarm at about 8.42am and all staff and students in the preschool unit were evacuated.

Firefighters say the children are excited to spend the day at the primary school.

The ACTF&R HAZMAT crew have conducted atmospheric monitoring and air ventilation operations and ensured the area is safe.

Fire crews are standing by to ensure the area remains safe while the power is being isolated. There is no risk to the public or those at the school.