‘Embarrassing’ hospital survey results

“IT’s an embarrassment,” says Opposition Leader Alistair Coe after Canberra Hospital failed to meet several areas of healthcare standards, putting it on a 90-day notice to address the issues.

The ACT Health accreditation survey shows that Canberra Hospital is failing to meet 33 of the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards

“The assessment of the Canberra Hospital is in contrast to what the Minister (Meegan Fitzharris) has been telling the public,” Mr Coe says.

“Far from being ok, the survey highlighted major policy gaps, a fragmented system, and a lack of direction creating a high risk for the organisation. The report even suggested that on some counts, patient safety was not considered.

“Minister Fitzharris and her 17-year-old government’s sheer incompetence may cost Canberra Hospital its national accreditation. It’s an embarrassment, and demonstrates the government’s indifference to ensure quality care to patients.”

