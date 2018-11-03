Emergency Service almost on top of storm damage work

ACT State Emergency Service, with the help of the NSW State Emergency Service, expect to have all storm damage work completed this afternoon. 
No further requests for help have been received since 9am today.

For storm assistance call the ACT State Emergency Service on 132 500.

