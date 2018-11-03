Emergency Service almost on top of storm damage work

ACT State Emergency Service, with the help of the NSW State Emergency Service, expect to have all storm damage work completed this afternoon. No further requests for help have been received since 9am today. For […]
Twenty-three ACT Rural Fire Service units are working to extinguish the Pierces Creek fire. Crews are supported by six helicopters, and there is also three dozers, two graders and an excavator assisting emergency crews build […]
POLICE are looking for another – the second today – missing teenager. This time it’s 15-year-old Lily McTiernan, who was last seen at 11pm yesterday (November 2) in Belconnen. She is described as Caucasian in appearance, […]
WESTERLY winds will drift smoke over the ACT today from the Pierces Creek fire and continue to be visible over the coming days. People with asthma, other chronic respiratory and/or chronic cardiac diseases should not […]
THERE are about 13 ACT Rural Fire Service crews and five helicopters working to control the fire at Pierces Creek this morning. Firefighters worked overnight to strengthen containment lines.There are three bulldozers and two graders […]
UPDATE: At 12.21pm, police reported they have located Grace. POLICE are looking for a missing teenager to confirm her welfare and reassure her she’s not in trouble. Grace Bewley, 14, Grace was last seen at 6.55pm […]
