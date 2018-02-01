Enlighten Festival expands into two new areas

Enlighten 2016 photo by Sabine Friedrich

THIS year the Enlighten Festival, now in its eighth year, will stretch into two new precincts; Civic and the ANU.

The new areas will be joined by the festival’s regulars, such as the Museum of Australian Democracy, the National Portrait Gallery, National Library of Australia and Questacon. 

free and ticketed events and activities.  

For more information, the full Enlighten 2018 program and ticketing information, visit enlightencanberra.com

 

